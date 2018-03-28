Hart County scored six runs in the fifth inning to beat East Jackson 9-4 Tuesday and win the three-game series 2-1.
The Eagles (10-12, 2-6) trailed just 3-1 in the fifth after pushing a run across the board in the top half of the inning, but the Bulldogs brought 12 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning as they broke the game open.
East Jackson put up three runs in the sixth before Hart County got out of the inning with a five-run cushion still intact.
The Eagles were limited to six hits in the loss. Caleb Adair, Cole Sealey, Luke Hadden and Zach Howington drove home one run each.
East Jackson hosts Franklin County for a doubleheader Friday starting at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL: Eagles fall to Hart Co. in series finale
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry