Jackson County's Paul Foley threw a complete-game six-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as the Panthers knocked off Franklin County 1-0 on the road Tuesday night.
The victory moved the Panthers into a tie for second-place with the Lions in Region 8-AAA. Both teams have 5-4 region records, though Franklin County took two of three in the series between the two teams.
Foley, who issued no walks in seven innings Tuesday, out-dueld Franklin County's Grayson York, who allowed just five hits in seven innings while striking out eight.
Zac Saine led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-for-3 and driving home the game's only run in the first inning.
Jackson County (8-12, 5-4) will travel to Monroe Area Friday for a doubleheader. Game 1 starts at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL: Foley throws complete-game shutout in Panther win over Franklin Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry