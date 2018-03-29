The Arcade City Council has set a special election on May 22 after the death of councilman Dean Bentley. Bentley, 77, served on the council for over 20 years. He died on Sunday.
The special election will be held in conjunction with the primary season. Qualifying dates for the election will be April 9-10 and half the day on April 11. The qualifying fee is $36. Qualifying will be held at city hall.
Arcade to have special election after death of councilman Bentley
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry