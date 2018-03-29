Hugh Rainey Morgan, Sr., 91, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
A native of Fulton County, Mr. Morgan was the son of the late Wallace and Louise Rainey Morgan. He graduated in 1943 and from 1943-1944 attended Clemson as member of the Persion Rifle Team. From 1944-1946 served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater.
Following discharge in 1946, he joined the Marines and traveled to Africa, Germany, France, and two trips around the world. He received certificates for crossing the Equator. Mr. Morgan returned back to Winder in 1948 and met the love of his life, JoAnne Robinson, whom he married in 1952.Mr. Morgan worked for Firestone, and retired from Gainesville Stone after 32 years. Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne Robinson Morgan.
Survivors include his children, Hugh R. Morgan, Jr. (Donna), Joe (Lavonda ) Morgan, Beth (Chris) Head, Mandy (Chris) Smith; sister, Helen Hall; ten grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 31, at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Hugh Morgan Sr. (03-28-18)
