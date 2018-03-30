In a 3-1 vote, the Alton Town Council approved allowing registered voters a chance to vote on the retail sales of beer and wine in the town.
The council received a request in February from the owners of Alto Grocery to allow them to sell alcohol.
The referendum will be on the November ballot for town residents.
Council member Eddie Palmer voted in opposition to the matter, with council members PJ Huggins, Carolyn Cabe and Mike Ivie voting in favor.
For more news from Alto, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Alto citizens to vote on beer, wine sales
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry