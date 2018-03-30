Alto citizens to vote on beer, wine sales

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Friday, March 30. 2018
In a 3-1 vote, the Alton Town Council approved allowing registered voters a chance to vote on the retail sales of beer and wine in the town.
The council received a request in February from the owners of Alto Grocery to allow them to sell alcohol.
The referendum will be on the November ballot for town residents.
Council member Eddie Palmer voted in opposition to the matter, with council members PJ Huggins, Carolyn Cabe and Mike Ivie voting in favor.

For more news from Alto, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.