HULL - Mary Jo Fitzpatrick, 72, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Jackson Huff and Mary Bell (Peters) Huff and was preceded in death by her brothers, James Lee and Tommy Huff.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Lee Fitzpatrick, Lexington, Ga.; children, Tracy Fitzpatrick (William Smith) Hull, Ga., Rusty Fitzpatrick (Kristi Bates) Lexington, and Joe Fitzpatrick (Susan Epps), Statham, Ga.; grandchildren, Christy Fitzpatrick, Jamie Lei Williams, Courtney Fitzpatrick, Layla Fitzpatrick, Kayla Marshall, Brittany Streetman, Nicki, Megan and Jennifer McGuffey; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any church/organization of your choice in her memory. The family will be in charge of a memorial service at a later date.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Mary Jo Fitzpatrick (03-29-18)
