Bridges: Sports story of the year may have already emerged

We still have more than nine months to go in 2018 but we may have already witnessed our sports story of the year.
What the Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team has accomplished in making its run to the Final Four is a story that, quite frankly, is going to be hard to top.
It goes so far beyond the fact that a No. 11 seed had made it to the Final Four. That only scratches the surface. There have been other No. 11 seeds which have made noise in the tournament before but this one just seems different all the way around.
The team has seemingly captured the hearts of basketball fans and sports fans across the country. With each game, each basket and of course, each win, Loyola Chicago’s stature grows.
And regardless of how the team does from now on, it has been a journey and sports story for the ages.
We still have numerous major sporting events left in 2018 from The Masters to NBA Finals to the World Series to the Super Bowl but what has transpired this month on the basketball court with this team will be long remembered.
It remains to be seen if the team even makes it back to the tournament next year. However, there is one thing for certain: Loyola Chicago basketball has made a believer out of millions. In a year when a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed, this story has surpassed even that.
It’s no wonder they call it March Madness.
•••
The Man in Black is Back: While maybe not the most successful in terms of wins on the football field, I’ve always said the most entertaining period in Atlanta Falcons history was from 1990-1993 when Jerry Glanville was head coach.
Glanville took a franchise which was so lacking in energy and fan excitement in 1989 that in the final home game of the season there were 7,000 fans in attendance. I know because I was one of them.
I don’t think there could have possibly been a more morbid crowd at a professional sporting event than there was at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium that frigid December afternoon.
All of that changed in January 1990 when Glanville, fresh off a successful stint with the Houston Oilers, was hired as the Falcons new top man. Immediately the culture was changed and life had been breathed back into the franchise.
Glanville has previously been associated with the Falcons as he was the defensive coordinator during the team’s famed Grits Blitz years from 1977-1982. Those Atlanta teams set a standard for defense in professional football that has yet to be matched to this day.
Glanville took Houston to the playoffs in three of his four seasons as head coach (he initially went there as defensive coordinator) but by the end of the 1989 season ownership decided he could move on and Atlanta hired him.
He took the Falcons to the playoffs in 1991 (winning a Wild Card game that season) but losing records in 1992 and 1993 caused him to be let go.
He eventually resurfaced in 2005 as defensive coordinator at Hawaii for June Jones, the coach who was his offensive coordinator in Houston and Atlanta.
After two seasons, there he became a head coach again, this time at Portland State.
Now in 2018 Glanville and Jones are coaching together again for the fourth time, this time for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League. Jones, who took over as head coach midway through the 2017 season, has hired Glanville, now 76, as his top defensive assistant coach.
I’ve watched some CFL action through the years, mainly because the season begins in early June and it gives me a chance at watching football at that time. Something tells me I’ll be tuning in June 1 when Hamilton takes on Toronto in the season opener.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
