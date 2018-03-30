Virginia Archer (03-28-18)

NICHOLSON - Virginia Epps Archer, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Sanford Community, Mrs. Archer was the daughter of the late Homer H. Epps and Annie Vera Gordon Epps. She retired from Southern Bell (Bellsouth) after over 42 years of employment. She loved flowers, cooking and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Archer was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Oliver Archer; one sister, Carolyn Epps Hardy; and one brother, Keith Gordon Epps.
Survivors include her children, Randy Archer (Pat), Terresa Alexander (Todd) and Brian Archer (Lisa); two brothers, William E. "Billy" Epps (Alice) and Glenn F. Epps; six grandchildren, Phillip Archer (Amanda), Michelle Archer, Dustin Alexander, Courtney Alexander, Cameron Archer and Caleb Archer; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jack and Macie Archer; lifelong best friend, Barbara Arnold; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 31, at 11 a.m. at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Billy Pittman and Richard Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Alexander, James "Bouncer" Williams, Charlie Waters, Bobby Hardy, Jimmy Epps, Andy Epps, Greg Epps and Johnny Minish. The family will receive friends Friday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
