Patricia Cordray (03-31-18)

Monday, April 2. 2018
COMMERCE - Patricia Frances Cordray, 76, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Cordray was born in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of the late Logan and Hazel Walker Lester. Mrs. Cordray was of the Catholic denomination and was a retired LPN from Northridge Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Cordray; and daughter, Denise Elaine Farmer.

Survivors include her daughters, Patti Sellers (Kenny), Commerce, and Teresa Anglin, Braselton; son, Joey Powers, Nicholson; number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Phyllis Gibson, St. Louis, Mo. and Arlene (Pinky) Shaw, Texas.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

