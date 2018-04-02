WINDER - Dr. Stephen Winn Orr, 64, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018, at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.
A native of Wayne County, Mich., he was preceded in death by his father, Winford E. Orr.
Dr. Orr was a dedicated family physician in Barrow County, where he practiced medicine for over 32 years. He graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Orr was also an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Bonnie Stein Orr, Winder; and his mother, LaRue Lunsford Orr, Winder; four children, Asher, Sarah Beth, Evan, and Jesslyn Orr; brother, Mark (Becky) Orr; and three nephews, Clint, Clay, and Ben Orr.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, April 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Per his personal request, Dr. Orr will be cremated following the service.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Dr. Stephen Orr (03-30-18)
