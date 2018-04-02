Earl Wall Sr. (03-27-18)

HULL - Earl William Wall, Sr., 75, of Neese Commerce Rd., passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Wall was born in Gouldsboro, Pa., on October 12, 1942, the son of Albert Laurence Wall and Mary Susan Leader Wall. He was a member of Cross Roads Worship Center in Commerce and was a retired auto mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Beth E. Verdetto Wall; son, Earl William Wall, Jr., Hopatcong, N.J.; two daughters; siblings, Kathryn (Jake) Schouppe, Stanhope, N.J., and David James Wall, Sr. (Judy), Moscow, Pa.; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Harold Verdetto San Clemente, Bowman, Ga.; nieces, Julie Verdetto Cortes (Alfredo), Canton, Ga., Racheal Verdetto, Athens, Carrie Shedd and family, Auburn, Ga., and Jammie Trigg and family, Winder; ten grandchildren; and very special friends, Micheal "Pop" and Linda Hendrickson, Hull.

Mr. Wall was cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
