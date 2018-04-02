COMMERCE - Martha Williamson Sandford, 88, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Sandford was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Woodson Lamartine (W.L.) and Helene Garner Williamson, Jr. Mrs. Sandford was retired from the family accounting business and was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Hal) George Sandford.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan Sahlgren, Vienna, Va., and Helene Gail Sandford, Long Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren; brothers, David Williamson (Sue), Commerce, and Randall Williamson (Kathy), Fairfield Bay, Ark.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 7, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce First United Methodist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Sandford (04-01-18)
