Judy Loggins (03-31-18)

Monday, April 2. 2018
DANIELSVILLE - Judy Diane Loggins, 62, passed away March 31, 2018.

She was the daughter of the late John Brooks and Nell Presley. Mrs. Loggins was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Tina Hamilton, Bernice Phillips, Jerry Brooks, JoAnn Hayes, Karen Betts, Michael Brooks and Stephen Brooks. She was a member of Bethel M Baptist Church and school bus driver for Clarke and Madison County for 25 years.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Loggins; daughters, Lynn (Greg) Mathews, Brenda (Clint) Wilkes and Vera Loggins; brother, Wade Brooks; grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Katie, Taylor, Will, Nick and Ali; special nephew, Gregory Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Braden, Payton and Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 3, at 2:15 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Segars officiating. The family will visit the at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

