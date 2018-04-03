Gladys May Sprouffske (04-01-18)

Tuesday, April 3. 2018
ILA - Gladys May Sprouffske, 94, passed away on April 1, 2018.

Mrs. Sprouffske was born November 6, 1923, the daughter of the late Norman Parker Farnell and Janet Raudebaugh Farnell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon M. Sprouffske; and her son, Patrick Sprouffske.

Survivors include four of her children, Gail (Thomas) Freeman, Michael (Willie) Sprouffske, Dan (Kathy) Sprouffske, and Susan (Gary) Tarmina; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com"
