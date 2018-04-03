Lisa Jane Ferrell (03-19-18)

Lisa Jane Ferrell died suddenly on March 19, 2018, in Gainesville, Ga. Born on February 27, 1956, she grew up in Baton Rouge, La., where she graduated from LSU with a degree in journalism.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 4, in the Chapel of Memorial Park East Funeral Home at 1 p.m.
Her career in the newspaper business took her to south Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, and finally to Gainesville, Ga., where she resided for the past 10 years. She was an account executive at the Gwinnett Daily Post for the past three and a half years. Prior to that, she served as advertising director at both The Times in Gainesville and the Forsyth County News.
In Louisiana, she worked at the Houma Courier and was heavily involved in the community, serving as the first female president of the Rotary Club of Houma. She was active in the Louisiana Press Association and proudly represented her alma mater by returning to be a guest speaker for LSU advertising students.
She made several mission trips to China and Mexico with her mother, June, and at home never missed a chance to take in a stray cat. She also loved baking, collecting antiques and working in her garden, and would often bring fresh-cut flowers for co-workers.
Known for her fashion sense, Lisa was "the epitome of a true Southern lady," according to friends. Her quick wit and joke-telling ability led one co-worker to call her "the best comedian I ever worked with."
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Thad A. and June B. Ferrell, and is survived by her brother, David M. Ferrell and his wife Bonnie, Baton Rouge.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements.
