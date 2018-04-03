COMMERCE - Angela Renee Wehunt Wilson, 50, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Commerce, the daughter of James "Jimmy" and Evelyn Willis Wehunt of Commerce. She was a retired secretary and a member of River of Life Worship Center. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Rickey Lynn Wilson.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her son, Joshua V. Wehunt (Ashley), Athens; grandson, Clifford Wehunt; brothers, Kenneth Wehunt, Athens, and Kevin Wehunt (Jennifer), Commerce; and sister-in-law, Diane Meeks Wehunt.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 5, at 2 p.m. from the River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Ronald Wilson and Howard Rhodes officiating with the interment following at Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the River of Life Worship Center, 4971 Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Angela Wilson (04-02-18)
