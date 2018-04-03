Dorothy Holder (04-02-18)

DAWSONVILLE - Dorothy Hart Holder, 79, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Mrs. Holder was born in Ancon, Canal Zone, Panama, the daughter of the late Max R. Hart and Alice Hettinga Hart. Mrs., Holder graduated from Balboa High School and Bryant and Stratton Business Institute. She was a member of the Dawsonville Baptist Church and for years served as a Victims Assistance Advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). She loved being a housewife and a grandmother. Mrs. Holder was preceded in death by her son, Larry Holder; and sister, Leona Lee.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Albert Holder, Dawsonville; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Patti Holder, both of Cumming; six grandchildren, Vince Hardy, Katie Hardy, Libby Jo Holder, Zebulon Holder, Cannon Hunter and Chezleigh Rakestraw; sister, Edna Crandall; three sisters-in-law, Irene Hutchett, Wilma Holder, and Sylvia Holder; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 5, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Cory Gilleland officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 5, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 6, at 11 a.m. in the Dawsonville Baptist Church with the Rev. Cory Gilleland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dawsonville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 935, Dawsonville, GA 30534, or to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home at http://www.gbchfm.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
