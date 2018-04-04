The Banks County Board of Commissioners will be holding budget hearings in the next few weeks to review requests from each department for the 2019 budget. The meetings will be held in the County Annex.
The schedule is as follows:
•Monday, April 9, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Friday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Monday, April 16, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Wednesday, April 18, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Thursday, April 19, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
BOC budget hearings ahead
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry