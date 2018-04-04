BOC to join opioid lawsuit

Jackson County could soon join other Northeast Georgia communities in a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners reviewed a resolution Monday night that would add the county to a list of other area counties in the planned lawsuit. The BOC is slated to take action on the proposal at its April 16 meeting.
The planned lawsuit would allege that manufacturers and distributors of opioids misrepresented the addictive risks of the drug, fraudulently marked opioids and failed to follow federal laws in reporting excessive opioid sales in some communities.
“We all know opioids are a crisis today, including in Jackson County,” said county manager Kevin Poe.
Area counties involved in the proposed lawsuit are being represented by the law firm of Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley of Athens.
See the full story in the April 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
