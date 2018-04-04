Jefferson-Jackson among nation’s fastest growing

JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 4. 2018
The Jefferson-Jackson County area was the second-fastest growing micropolitan area in the nation between 2016-2017. The ranking is both in raw numbers and by percentage increase, according to a recent U.S. Census report. It was the second year in a row Jefferson was ranked in the top 10 in the nation.
See the full story in the April 4 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

