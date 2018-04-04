Sally Beggs (03-31-18)

DAHLONEGA, GA - Sally Bess Spence Beggs, 62, passed away March 31, 2018, following a brief illness.
Sally was born October 11, 1955, in Florence, S.C., the daughter of Joanne Chick Swicegood and the late Thomas M. Spence. She attended Thornwell High School in Clinton, S.C. Sally later worked in banking, marketing, and real estate. She also established several businesses in the Grand Cayman Islands. Before moving to Dahlonega, Sally was a valued officer of the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
Survivors In addition to her mother, include a sister, Gina Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Darrell Garner; nephews, Ryan F. Thomason, James Garner, Aaron Garner and Ethan Garner; great-nephew, Ryan Robert Thomason; and many dear friends.
She led an active lifestyle of tennis, golf, swimming, water skiing, snow skiing, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing. Sally enjoyed island and coastal living, city living, and lastly, her mountain home. She never met a stranger, finding beauty in everyone she met and was a friend and confidant to many. Sally was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt to her nephews.
Memorial services for Sally will be held Friday, April 27, at 6 p.m., at Hope Crossings Church in Jefferson, Ga., for family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to wardsfh.com
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
