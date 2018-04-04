Baseball: BC splits doubleheader with Social Circle; takes down Franklin Co.

After getting run-ruled 14-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Region 8-AA foe Social Circle last Friday, the Banks County High School baseball team led 2-0 through five innings of Game 2.
After the top of the sixth, the Leopards trailed 4-2 and looked to be down and out. But, a rally in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 4-4 and in extra innings, key outs at the right time kept the game going until the bottom of the 10th. With the bases loaded and only one out, the Leopards needed to cash-in on any opportunity to put the game away. When a passed ball made it to the backstop behind the Social Circle catcher, Ty Burchett flew home for the game-winning run in the Leopards’ 5-4 win to split the series.
“I finally feel like I can breathe,” head coach Peyton Hart said after the dramatic win. “Our guys finally feel like they can breathe.”
The Leopards also lost a close region battle to Elbert County last Tuesday.
“I’m so proud of how they competed in two of the three games,” Hart said. “The first game (vs. Social Circle) we weren’t focused, weren’t ready to play.
“Part of that is inexperience, but these guys should know. Tip our hat, they’re a good Social (Circle) team...I think it goes to show our guys what they’re capable of. I think it’s a big win for our program.”
The win put the Leopards in the No. 4 spot in Region 8-AA. That spot is the last spot to qualify for the state playoffs.
