Soccer: Putnam Co. sweeps past BC

The Banks County High School girls’ soccer team entered Spring Break with a 2-0 loss to Region 8-AA foe Putnam County. The Lady Leopards finished outside the top four in the Region 8-AA standings with a 2-4 record. The Lady Leopards are 3-11 overall.
The Lady Leopards missed opportunities in the first half to get on the board vs. Putnam County. A Lucy Hughes shot sailed too high and a Madison Dacus shot on goal missed to the right. The Putnam goalkeeper also had two blocks.
Putnam County got on the board in the 36th minute. Putnam led 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Leopards went on the offensive earlier.
Olivia Duphily had a potential game-tying shot get blocked in the 46th minute. Then, the Lady Leopards had two drives stall with two failed corner kicks. In the 57th, 59th and 61st minutes, the Lady Leopards had two shots get blocked and one shot miss the right side of the goal.
Putnam’s second and final goal came in the 72nd minute. In total, the Lady Leopards had six shots get blocked. The Lady Leopards also fell to Buford last week, 10-0. The Lady Leopards return to action next Tuesday at Stephens County.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
