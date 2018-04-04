COMMERCE - Timothy Neal Lewis, 55, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Lewis was born in Gainesville, the son of the late Ernest and Sallie Mae Swafford Lewis. Mr. Lewis was a truck driver and of the Holiness denomination. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest Earl Lewis, Raymond Carl Lewis, and John Donald Lewis; and nephew, Matthew Carl Lewis.
Survivors include his brother, Richard Lewis, Commerce; nephews, Jonathan Christopher Lewis and Nicholas Ray Cox; and great-nephews, Nick and Dallas Cox.
Funeral service will be held Friday, April 6, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Phagan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association Atlanta Office, 17 Executive Park, Suite 115, Atlanta, GA 30329-2012.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Lewis (04-03-18)
