Track: BC boys take 9th, girls 14th at Oconee Co. meet

In a meet that featured schools such as Class 7A’s North Gwinnett and Archer, Class 6A’s Apalachee, plus East Jackson, the Banks County High School track teams competed in the Oconee County-Barberitos Track Classic. The boys’ team finished ninth out of 14 teams. The girls finished 14th of 14 teams.
“Tough conditions with wind and very cold weather,” head coach Will Foster said. “Not easy to run and jump good marks in cold weather like that.
“I think once it warms up we will see some really impressive stuff from a lot of them, mostly with region coming in just a few weeks.”
Between both teams, one competitor captured a first-place finish. Wes Ledford was that person as he jumped 42-10.5 in the triple jump. He also finished fourth in the 800-meter run (2:06.73).
Jacob Lehotsky matched Ledford’s fourth-place finish with a good showing in the 300-meter hurdles (42.64).
The highest finish for the Lady Leopards came via Taylor Speed in the discus throw (86-2). She finished in fifth place.
