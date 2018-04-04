Nearing the mid-point of the region schedule, Jefferson is certainly playing like the team to beat in 8-AAAA, surging to the top of the region with a 6-1 mark.
But coach Tommy Knight said his team can’t get caught up in looking at the region standings.
“There’s a long way to go and everybody in our region is tough … you can’t relax, you can’t rest on what you’ve already done,” Knight said. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward.”
Jefferson (13-6) will move forward having won six of its last seven games and re-entering the Class AAAA top 10, checking in at No. 7 this week. The Dragons did so on the strength of a three-game sweep of then-No. 4 Stephens County last week.
“We’ve pitched and played really good defense,” Knight said. “I still think we’ve got something left in the tank as far as swinging the bat. We haven’t strung together real good offensive games yet. I think we have a lot more potential there.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 4 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: First-place Dragons on a roll with six wins in last seven games
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry