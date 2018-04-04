BOYS' BASKETBALL: Morris named Class AAAA Coach of the Year

Kevin Morris has only been on the job for a year at Jefferson but he’s already garnered attention around the state.
Morris was recently named the Class AAAA Boys’ Coach of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“I was pretty surprised,” Morris said. “The guy in our classification (Upson-Lee coach Darrell Lockhart) that’s won 60-something games in a row and back-to-back state championships, you kind of figured he had it wrapped up … I’m very honored for sure.”
The longtime Apalachee coach came over to Jefferson this season and engineered a 14-game turnaround as the Dragons improved from four wins last season to 18 wins this season.
After a 2-5 start, Jefferson won 14 of 18 games to close the regular season. Morris then guided Jefferson to a runner-up finish in Region 8-AAAA and to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2014. The Dragons nearly advanced to the Elite Eight, losing to top-seeded Lafayette 53-51 on the road in the second round of the Class AAAA state tournament.
Jefferson finished the season at 18-11, its best record since the 2013-2014 season.
Morris was also named MainStreet Newspapers’ Co-Coach of the Year in the area.
This is the coach’s first state-wide recognition and it comes after just one season with the Dragons.
“Only problem is, you don’t do anything but go down,” Morris quipped.
The coach said the award is a direct reflection of the efforts of his players.
“Bottom line is, if those kids don’t make shots and those kids don’t guard people, if those kids don’t do all those things, then you don’t get these awards.”
