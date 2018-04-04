Entering Tuesday night’s game vs. George Walton Academy, the Commerce Tiger baseball team was on a three-game losing skid.
The latest loss came at the hands of Hebron Christian Academy last Thursday as the Tigers were run-ruled 14-1 in five innings. When the Tigers went to bat in the bottom of the first, they found themselves in a 13-0 hole. Commerce and Hebron allowed four hits apiece, but the difference came in fielding errors. The Tigers committed four throughout the game.
Ty Davis, Chase Bridges, Hayden Hutto and Evan Davis recorded the Tigers’ hits. Hutto’s resulted in the Tigers’ lone run of the game. It also came in the bottom of the fifth to prevent the shutout. The final run for Hebron came in the fourth inning.
Results for Tuesday’s game vs. George Walton weren’t known before press time.
•Athens Academy 5, Commerce 3 (LAST WEDNESDAY): The Tigers were outhit 8-6 in the game. Both defenses committed an error. The Tigers led early 1-0 after the first. Athens Academy rallied to tie the game in the third at 1-1. After two scoreless innings, the Tigers regained the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth; however, the Spartans rallied with four runs in the bottom of the half of the inning to put the game away.
—Chris Hamby contributed to this story.
BASEBALL: Commerce drops three games in a row
