Jackson County’s Tanner Crump fired a complete-game two hitter with five strikeouts as the Panthers (9-13, 6-5) rolled to a 10-1 win Friday over Monroe Area in the first game of a doubleheader with the Purple Hurricanes.
Crump allowed just three baserunners in the win and surrendered one unearned run.
The junior also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs as the Panthers won their sixth region game.
Walker Fryer had a big night at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Adding to the hit parade were Joey Corso, who went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI; and Reed Drake, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Jackson County scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and added another in the top of the third. The Panthers put the game away with two more runs in the top of the fourth and three in the top of the fifth to take an 8-1 lead. Jackson County plated two more runs in the top of the seventh to reach the 10-run mark for the fourth time this year in region play.
For the rest of this story, see the April 4 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Crump throws two-hitter as Panthers split with Monroe
