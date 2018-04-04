The Jackson County girls’ soccer team completed a 10-0 run through region play and won its 20th consecutive 8-AAA game but weathered some turbulence in reaching those marks.
The Panthers beat Morgan County 4-0 Friday on the road but lost two starters to injury and one to two yellow cards.
“We received five yellow cards and Morgan received zero,” coach Matthew Maier said. “I can say that in the previous 13 games this season, we have received zero yellow cards. In spite of all of that, the girls showed great resiliency and mental strength to keep attacking and keep Morgan off the scoreboard while playing with only 10 (players).”
Lindsey Fowler scored two goals in the win as her stellar freshman season continued, while Serenity Castillo and Montgomery Garland scored one goal each.
GIRLS' SOCCER: JCCHS closes out 10-0 mark in region play, wins 20th straight 8-AAA game
