TENNIS: Dragons win crosstown showdown with Panthers

A region championship will be up for grabs next week, but the Dragons first were able to grab intra-city bragging rights last week.
Making the short drive to the other side of Hwy. 129, the Dragons beat non-region rival Jackson County 4-1 last Tuesday in a highly-anticipated match.
“It was a match the guys had been looking forward to, especially since a lot of players from both teams have grown up together,” coach Dawson Bryan said. “Jackson County has a very good team and we knew that going in, and we challenged ourselves to play to the best of our abilities.”
Against Jackson County, Marcus Berninger and the Panthers’ Kade Graves squared off an entertaining three-set match at No. 1 singles, with Berninger pulling out a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win.
“Marcus and Kade’s match was a lot of fun to watch, so much so that we abandoned the third set tiebreak we were going to play and let them play a full third set,” Bryan said. “Marcus came out extremely focused in that last set and played phenomenally well against some great competition.”
On the girls’ side, Jefferson beat crosstown rival Jackson County last Tuesday, winning 3-2. Sarah Moore rallied for a three-set win at No. 1 singles, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. Gwenyth Miller added a victory at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Cami Servatius and Catherine Chambers won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
