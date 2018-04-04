TENNIS: Panther netters cap perfect run through region schedule

The Jackson County boys’ tennis team didn’t lose a match during the region schedule, and the squad hopes that doesn’t change during the region tournament.
The Panthers (14-3) dominated Morgan County 5-0 last Wednesday to complete a 10-0 regular season in 8-AAA play for the first time in school history. The 8-AAA tournament begins April 11.
“We guaranteed ourselves the top seed and a bye in the region tournament,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “I am eager for our boys to begin peaking as we enter post-season play.”
Kade Graves powered past his opponent at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Nick Bergeron won easily at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1. Kyle Graves also had little trouble in his match, winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Cole Collier and Colin McMenomy won at No. 1 doubles, and Reid Patterson and Gabriel Lockridge won at No. 2 doubles.
•JCCHS GIRLS EDGED IN REGULAR SEASON FINALE: The Jackson County girls’ tennis team (8-9, 6-4) lost a 3-2 heartbreaker last Wednesday to Morgan County in its final regular season match.
Tori Fortune and Kacie Holycross won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles and Emma Pruitt won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, but Jackson County lost a three-set match at No. 1 singles and also fell at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
For the rest of this story see the April 4 edition of The Jackson Herald.
