A Michigan couple walking on Hwy. 15 at Banks Crossing Tuesday died after being struck by a car.
Lynda Brown, 73, Commerce was traveling southbound on Hwy. 15 in the right lane approaching its intersection with Dallas Drive. James Page, 85, and Francis Page, 78, both of Michigan, were walking westbound across Hwy. 15. They proceeded to walk westbound across Hwy. 15 and entered into the right southbound lane of Hwy. 15 at which time the front of Brown’s vehicle struck both pedestrians.
Mr. Page was pronounced dead at the scene. Mrs. Page died after being transported from the scene.
Two die after being struck by motorist at Banks Crossing
