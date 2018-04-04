Baseball: Wildcats drop sixth straight with 8-2 loss to Dacula

The Apalachee baseball team’s first slump of the season has come at the most inopportune of times.
The Wildcats dropped their sixth straight contest Monday afternoon, falling 8-2 at home to Dacula in the first of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series, and are now in desperate need of a couple of wins to stay in state playoff contention.
It was another painful loss for the Wildcats, who were coming off a tough series last week against Lanier in which they were swept. Apalachee is now 12-8 overall and 1-6 in region play.
“The scoreboard is not really showing the tale of what’s going on, on the field,” Apalachee coach Allan Bailey said after Monday’s loss. “The frustrating part is we’re hitting a lot of balls hard that are getting caught and we just can’t seem to get that bounce that we need to get us going.
“We’re hanging in there. We’ve just got to make a few more defensive plays and do a few small things better. For us to win, we have to be good in all three phases.”
