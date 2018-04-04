Baseball: Diamond Doggs win Dacula series, rout Habersham Central

A strong pitching performance and some early offensive punch helped the Winder-Barrow High School baseball team defeat region foe Dacula High School Friday and win the three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The Diamond Doggs took Friday’s contest 6-0 at the Charles W. Maddox Complex to win the series and avenge an 11-10 extra-inning loss on the road two days earlier. In Friday’ game, Brady House and Austin Lockridge needed just 79 pitches to quickly send the Falcons back home.
House was equally effective at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Hunter March had a two-run double and finished the game with three RBIs. Trevor Maddox was 2-for-3 and Blake Friend was 2-for-3 with a double.
“For us the key is to keep winning series,” said WBHS coach Brian Smith, whose team opened up a three-game series with Habersham Central on Monday with a 13-3 win in Mt. Airy. “We let a game get away the other day so it was good to come back and get this one. It was very important to come out today and be efficient on the mound. We also played good defense and made contact at the plate and put pressure on them.”
The sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (12-8, 5-2 region) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. House was hit by a pitch and Jackson Melton singled to start the game. Marsh then had a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI single from Trace Jeffers.
WBHS added three more runs in the second inning keyed by hits from House and Marsh.
House added another RBI in the bottom of the fourth.
Sam Darling also contributed at the plate with a double for the Bulldoggs, who finished with 12 hits.
Dacula meanwhile managed just two hits on the day. Lockridge recorded four strikeouts.
“Austin has been a great surprise for us,” Smith said.
