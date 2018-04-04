Soccer: WBHS girls fall at Gainesville, boys game called due to weather

The Winder-Barrow girls soccer team was officially eliminated from state playoff contention last Thursday with a 6-1 loss at Gainesville.
The Lady Bulldoggs dropped to 4-10 overall and 1-8 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play. They are off this week for spring break and will resume action Tuesday when they travel to Flowery Branch for a non-region match at 7:30 p.m. They’ll then host rival Apalachee at 5:30 p.m. April 13 and wrap up the season April 20 at home against North Oconee.
Meanwhile, the Winder-Barrow boys were down 1-0 at halftime against Gainesville last Thursday when rain and poor field conditions caused the match to be called off. Bulldoggs coach Levi Karas said the match will be finished at a later date.
The Red Elephants got their goal off a penalty kick early in the first half.
The Bulldoggs (5-7-1, 2-6) are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, but just barely. They’ll need to rally for a win against Gainesville and beat Apalachee on April 13, and they’ll also need fourth-place Lanier (7-7-1, 4-5) to lose to Gainesville on April 13. And they would need to win a goal-differential tie-breaker against the Longhorns, who they split with in the regular season.
The Bulldoggs will return to action Tuesday at Flowery Branch for a 5:30 p.m. start.
