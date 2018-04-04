Paul Foley threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts Tuesday in Jackson County's 5-0 home win over Monroe Area.
The Panthers (10-13, 7-5) took two of three from the Purple Hurricanes in the series.
Tanner Crump led Jackson County at the plate, going 2-for-3, three RBIs. Walker Fryer was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jackson County jumped on Monroe Area with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Panthers added an insurance run in the third and tow more in the fifth.
The Panthers will begin a three-game series with Hart County with a single game at home Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. The teams will conclude the series with a doubleheader at Hart County Friday, April 13, starting at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL: Foley shuts out Monroe Area in Panther win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry