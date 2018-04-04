Needing a region win to help their chances of hosting an opening round state playoff match, the Apalachee High School Lady Wildcats soccer team got just what the doctor ordered last Thursday with a 2-0 win against visiting Habersham Central High School.
The win, coupled with Dacula’s victory against Lanier, means AHS has a chance to be the No. 2 seed out of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, provided it takes care of business against Winder-Barrow High School on April 13.
The win against Habersham Central improved the Lady Wildcats to 6-3 in region play and 9-3-1 overall.
“We needed it to stay in contention for hosting at state,” Apalachee coach Scott Bates said. “We knew what to expect. Habersham Central is an improved team. This was not a glamorous win. Not allowing a goal helped us and adding a goal in the second half also helped us when it comes to our tie-breaker scenario.”
Dacula’s 4-1 win against Lanier last week also helped Apalachee’s cause for being the No. 2 seed.
In the match with Habersham Central, senior Sarah Currey stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal with 37:06 remaining in the match. That goal gave the Lady Wildcats some needed breathing room after a defensive battle in the first 40 minutes.
The Lady Wildcats held a 1-0 advantage at halftime. Erin Allen just missed adding a second goal with four minutes remaining before halftime.
Emily Brooks secured the halftime lead with a save with 50 seconds left on the clock. Brooks, who had been a standout in goal all season, recorded several more saves in the second half.
Scrappy Hale put the first goal of the match on the board with 29:29 left in the first half off an assist from Ashley Oldroyd.
AHS will return from spring break with a non-region match on Tuesday against Madison County for senior night at 5:30 p.m.
It will be the match with WBHS, however, which will be vital to the Lady Wildcats.
“Regardless of how many region wins Winder has, they are going to be ready to play us,” Bates said. “We will have to be ready to play our best in order to defeat them. That match will be very important for us and Winder is going to know that.”
AHS BOYS
LOSE IN OT
The Apalachee boys team was playing for pride last Thursday night against Habersham Central in region action.
As it turned out, a tough defensive effort by the visiting Raiders, as well as a monsoon in the second half, proved to more of a factor than the Wildcat pride.
Habersham Central took a 1-0 win in overtime leaving AHS with yet another tough, close region loss. The game, in many aspects, summed up the 2018 season for coach Chad Hooper’s team.
“The last time we played them, we trailed by four at halftime,” the coach said. “We stepped up our play this time. Injuries have just taken their toll on us, really after our game against Chestatee. Since then we have been down three starters, including our goalie.”
The Wildcats (5-9, 1-8 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA), who had already been officially eliminated from postseason contention, are now on spring break and will return to action next week.
The teams were scoreless in the first half with neither putting together many scoring threats. Neither team managed to score in the second 40 minutes either.
Once overtime began, a massive downpour opened up and eventually caused a 35-minute delay when lightning occurred. Habersham Central would eventually win on penalty kicks when play resumed.
“It has not been a good year as far as what I expected in terms of our talent,” Hooper said. “However, we have never had to deal with this many injuries. We have had to move players around and that messes with your chemistry.”
AHS will return to action on Tuesday against Madison County High School for senior night and will then face region and county rival Winder-Barrow High School on April 13 on the road. Both matches begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats are scheduled to close out the season April 16 at home against Flowery Branch.
Hooper noted both Madison County and WBHS will be tough matches.
“They are not going to be easy,” Hooper said. “It will be tough against Winder, especially at their place. We still want to close the season out strong. Right now, we only have five wins and in my 12 years at Apalachee, we have never finished with that few wins in a season.”
Soccer: Lady Wildcats earn much-needed region win over Habersham Central, boys lose in overtime
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry