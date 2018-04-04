The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team came up on the short end of a back-and-forth GISA Region 1-AAA contest last Thursday, losing 9-7 at rival Loganville Christian Academy.
The Knights (7-7, 2-3 region) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 7-7, but the Lions scored a run of their own in the bottom of the frame and added another in sixth to pick up the win.
BCA grabbed an early lead in the top of the first when Jacob Adams led off with a double and later scored on a Patrick Wallace sacrifice fly, but the Lions came back with a run in the bottom of the inning. The teams traded runs again in the third as BCA got a home run from Chandler Maxwell to lead off the inning and an RBI double by Wallace. LCA tied the game again on a two-run double.
After the Lions took a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth on the strength of a bases-loaded triple and RBI single, the Knights came roaring back. Andrew Klein was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then moved to third on a double by Wallace. Later in the inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, Chase Appling hit a two-run single, and after Chandler Maxwell walked to load the bases again, Ryan Whitlow hit a two-run single to knot things up.
The Lions went ahead 8-7 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single and got an insurance run on a passed ball in the sixth.
Wallace and Whitlow had two hits apiece and a pair of RBIs each to lead the Knights.
BCA will compete in a weekend tournament at Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island Thursday through Saturday.
The Knights will face Valwood at 6 p.m. Thursday, Southland Academy at 6 p.m. Friday, Brookwood at 11:15 a.m. Saturday and Terrell Academy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. They’ll be off next week before resuming region play April 17 at Dominion Christian.
Baseball: Knights lose back-and-forth contest at Loganville Christian
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry