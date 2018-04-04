The Winder-Barrow boys track and field team finished second out of four teams while the Lady Bulldoggs finished third out of six teams in the Cook Holliday Invitational at W. Clair Harris Stadium on Saturday.
Jaidon Turner was a star for the Winder-Barrow boys, winning both the long jump (19 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (45 feet, 4 inches) and running the third leg for the winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also included Aiden Smith, Brandon Bogany and Lamonta Mack (45.08 seconds). Bogany also won the 100-meter dash (11.55 seconds).
The 4x800-meter relay team of Jacob Pursell, Isais Mendieta, Djanmah Narhmartey and Ethan Sumlin won (9:06.17), while a second 4x100-meter relay team of Zechariah Thomas, Michael Johnson, Jamar Mack and Jesany Kasongo and the 4x400-meter relay team of Narhmartey, Thomas, Smith and Turner both placed second (45.49 seconds and 3:46.37, respectively).
In other events, Brian Dudley took second in the pole vault (11 feet, 8 inches), Luke Doolittle took second in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), and Tyreek Norman took second in the discus (122 feet) and third in the shot put (38 feet, 8.5 inches).
Johnson finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds), while Mendieta was third in the 800-meter run (2:16.16).
Winder-Barrow finished with 162 points, behind Gainesville (211) and ahead of Riverwood International Charter (139) and Fideles Christian (85).
On the girls side, Carrollton won with 187 points, followed by Riverwood (165), Winder-Barrow (95), Fideles Christian (89), Gainesville (68) and Briarwood Academy (11).
Rebekah Freeman won the shot put for the Lady Bulldoggs (108 feet, 1 inch) and was followed by Uju Osuegbu in third (87 feet, 8 inches).
Arlena Crosdale took second in the shot put (33 feet, 5 inches), while Freeman took third (32 feet, 7.5 inches), and Ticia King was second in the pole vault (10 feet, 2 inches), while Breanna McNamara and Brianna Bailey tied for third (9 feet, 2 inches).
Winder-Barrow’s teams are off this week and will host Apalachee at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the annual Best of Barrow meet.
