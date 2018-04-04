Track and Field: Apalachee girls tie for first at Oconee County meet

The Apalachee girls track and field team tied for first, while the Wildcat boys finished fifth out of 14 teams in the Oconee County-Barberitos Track Classic at Oconee County High School on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats finished tied with Archer with 86 points and were fueled by strong performances in both running and field events. The 4x400-meter relay team of Destiny Gibbs, Sierra Barnett, Tahlia Ferguson and Joanna Gross won first place (4:27.04), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Sierra Barnett, Ferguson, Gross and Samira Barnett took second (49.73 seconds). Ferguson also took second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.49).
Nakia Hooks notched another win in the shot put (34 feet, 10.75 inches) and was followed by Johnae Thompson in second place (33 feet, 2.25 inches), while Samira Barnett took first in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and Maya Mason took third (4 feet, 8 inches).
On the boys side, Apalachee finished with 62 points behind Archer (147), Clarke Central (75), Lakeside, Evans (70) and North Oconee (67.5).
Harry Malik Wiggins picked up another win in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), while Gordon Keadle took first in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
Kevin Haley, Jr. finished second in the 400-meter dash (50.32 seconds) and third in the 200-meter dash (23.09). Also, Kenny Tobiasz was second in the discus (132 feet, 10 inches), and Adarius Andrews was third in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Apalachee’s teams are off this week and will be back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the annual Best of Barrow meet at Winder-Barrow High School.
