BASEBALL: Eagles close series with 12-2 loss to Franklin Co.

Wednesday, April 4. 2018
The East Jackson baseball team was unable to finish off a series win against Franklin County, losing 12-2 on the road Tuesday as the Lions ended up taking two of three.
After splitting a doubleheader with Franklin County Frida night, the Eagles fell behind 9-0 after four innings in the rubber game and didn't get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
Brian Puckett went 2-for-3, and Cole Sealey was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Eagles will begin a three-game series with region-leading Morgan County Tuesday at home with a single game at 5:55 p.m. East Jackson will travel to Morgan County for a doubleheader Friday, April 13 (5 p.m.)
