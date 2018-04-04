Former Carl mayor David Brock will be returning to the post later this month.
Brock was the only candidate to qualify during a special-election qualifying period for the vacant seat last week, according to city clerk Deana Davis. There won’t be a special election as planned for May 22 and Brock has automatically won the seat, Davis said. He will be sworn in at the town council meeting April 19. Brock, who previously served as mayor of the roughly 1-square-mile town with a population of less than 300 people for 19 years, lost a re-election bid, 24-19, to Joshua Godfrey in November. Godfrey, however, resigned March 15, citing personal reasons.
“I didn’t get my summer off,” Brock joked Monday before adding he was looking forward to getting back to work. “It had kind of been my theme song all these years, that nobody wanted the job. I thought (the re-election loss) was a win-win where I could be more of a public advocate for the town from the outside.”
Brock said his top priority at the start of his second stint will be seeing through the resurfacing of the town’s portion of Carl-Bethlehem Road.
“We’re really just a part-time, grass roots government,” he said. “Everybody is in there just to serve the community, it’s never been about any other platform. I just look forward to getting the town back online again and making sure we’re as good a neighbor as we were in the past.”
Brock to be mayor of Carl again, will be sworn in April 19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry