Beginning Sunday, April 8, at 10 p.m., Pittman Construction company will begin resurfacing the entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 85 at State Route 11/US 129.
This work will continue nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday and should be completed by April 20.
Traffic will be able exit the interstate at the State Route 53 and State Route 98 interchanges.
Ramp closures planned
