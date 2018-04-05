Bridges: The splendor of The Masters

The golf world, as well as the sports world overall, will look to Augusta this week as another chapter from The Masters will be written.
Long known as the icon of the golf calendar each year, The Masters is the crown jewel on the professional tour. While arguments can be made for the U.S. Open and the British Open, there’s really something unique about The Masters.
As magnificent as this event is to watch on television (magnified now with high-definition television and other advances) one cannot really appreciate it unless you witness it in person.
Growing up I remember reading about the event through the words of sports writing icon Furman Bisher, who painted a description similar to a masterful painter working on canvas. Each spring I looked forward to reading the reports Bisher would file daily from Augusta as he would interview the biggest names in the sport.
At the time, I was trying to become a golfer myself and while I would eventually become adequate at the game I never really came close to becoming that competitive. Still my father encouraged my attempt to play and we spent many days at the local course where I grew up.
As part of his encouragement of my golf undertaking, my father took me to a practice round of The Masters in 1985. Even after watching it on television for years I was unprepared for the stunning beauty of what I was to see that day.
The trees, the flowers, the fairways and the course itself made for a breathtaking view. Everything was perfect. Literally a blade of grass didn’t seem out of place. You almost felt guilty for walking around on the sacred grounds that were The Masters.
It was a day, even 33 years later, that I have never forgotten. I still recognize places that I stood at when I watch the tournament each year. The large scoreboards, the buildings and even the routes fans walk to follow their favorite golfers are still familiar.
During the practice round things are a little more relaxed. It was possible to even walk up to the golfers and obtain autographs. While I was a little nervous the first time I asked, when I received one without objection then asking the next several times become easier.
As we made the trek back home from Augusta that day, I knew I had been able to witness something special. It was similar to a World Series or a Super Bowl or an NBA finals.
As the 2018 edition of The Masters arrives, there will be plenty of story lines once again this spring. Hopefully the weather will cooperate. I know the course will be in full beauty as I watch it from the comfort of my recliner on my high-definition TV screen.
There has been a good bit of talk centering on “Tiger being back” but it remains to be seen how much of a factor he can be in terms of vying for another green jacket. This course has a history of humbling even the best golfers while also making household names out of relatively unknowns.
Regardless of who emerges as the winner, it will be another grand event. Unfortunately, Furman Bisher isn’t with us anymore to write about it. That’s probably the only thing that’s not as grand about it anymore.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The splendor of The Masters
