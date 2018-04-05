Kent, Helen (04-04-18)

Helen Arlene Kent, 82, passed away April 4, 2018.
A native of Haralson County, Mrs. Kent was the daughter of the late Henry Arlen and Docia Madielee Wade Davenport. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Howard Kent; and a grandson, Scott Bruce. Mrs. Kent was retired from UGA Food Service Department. Mrs. Kent was a sweet and beautiful ray of sunlight to everyone she come in contact with. She loved all her family dearly and loved the spring time of year so she could put out her hummingbird feeders and plant flowers. Mrs. Kent was the best Mama and Nana anyone could ever ask for.
Survivors include her children, Janet Bruce, Tami (Ricky) Autry, Dana (David) Pressley, Cindy (Michael) Tittle, Deon Kent, Barry Bruce, and Chad White; grandchildren, Bryan (Tricia) Prather, Brad Prather, Kayla (Corey) Mize, Kellyn (Kenneth) Berrong, Matthew (Ashli) Papp, Taylor (Zach) Saxon, Titus (Kayla) Poss, Cammie and McKinley Tittle; and great-grandchildren, Kameron, Caden, Maverick, Mason, Scott, Lincoln, Cambree, Brewer, Charley, Channing, Asher, and Caitlyn.
Funeral services will be held Sunday April 8, at 4 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Colbert Cemetery. The Rev. Brent Lewis will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
