Man sentenced to life for child molestation

Samuel Francisco Fuentes, of Hull, was sentenced to life and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by Judge Jeff Malcom in Superior Court last month.
The first 15 years of his sentence was to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. The charges included child molestation, rape, statutory rape and furnish, purpose, possession of alcohol under legal age. A charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes was dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Angela Hodge, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve ten years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reduced to possession of methamphetamine more than four grams.
•Amory Randolph Green, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of firearms by a convicted felon. A charge of terroristic threats and acts was dismissed.
•Ashton Blaine Peek, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation on a charge of second degree burglary. A charge of false statements/writings and concealment of facts was dismissed.
•Jonathan Cody Andrews, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
•Rebecca Estelle Shoemaker, of Pendergrass, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Brenton Ray Bentley, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation on a charge of second degree burglary.
•Harold Carpenter Hubbard, of Dewy Rose, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve eight years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of exploitation of an elderly person. He was also sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve two years in prison on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and DUI. Charges of drugs not in original container, dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Christopher James Sumner, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of DUI/less safe (modified from DUI/drugs). Charges of no right turn signal and tire requirements were dismissed.
•Mitchell Justin Daniel, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years and pay a $1,500 fine, with the first five years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation on charges of two counts of aggravated assault. Another charge of aggravated assault and a charge of possession of a firearm or knife during an attempt to commit a crime were dismissed.
•Trina Efird Lowery, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
•Jeremy Ryan Sweeney, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years on probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Diana Wright Robertson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of reckless conduct.
•Danielle Renee Muniz, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of DUI. Charges of weaving over roadway and tire requirements were dismissed.
•Jarrett Caldon Hicks, of Milledgeville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of theft by shoplifting. A charge of sale, distribution and possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed.
•Donna Marie Ramsey, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 90 days of confinement on a charge of battery family violence.
•Da Reh, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of two counts of disorderly conduct/first offender.
•Makayla Ashlee Sheran, of Fitchburg, MA, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, dangerous drugs, DUI/drugs, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because a co-defendant entered a plea to possession of the contraband.
•Jonathan Michael Patton, of Comer, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine and open container dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the crime lab report came back negative for controlled substances.
•Da Reh, of Comer, had his charge of aggravated assault dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the state re-accused this case for the purpose of a negotiated guilty plea.
•James Keith Dawson, of Danielsville, had his felony theft by taking charge moved to the dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps because the defendant has probation warrants out of New Jersey and wishes to return to New Jersey to reside once his probation matters are resolved. Also, the victim does not wish to go forward with this case. Further the probation officer was agreeable to this motion, releasing him on condition that he be banned from Georgia, with the exception of Clayton County, as long as he abides by his probation and refrains from entering the state.
