Drug Court is fully operational

The Northern Judicial Circuit Accountability Felony Drug Court is now in full operation.
The court serves Madison, Elbert, Franklin, Hart and Oglethorpe counties and has been in existence since 2013, according to a press release. The court is provided over by Judge Chris Phelps and the court administrator is Eva Hendrix. The court has two teams; one operating from Elbert County and one from Madison County.
Statistics have proven that drug courts are the most effective justice intervention, both economically and for the individual, the release stated. Drug courts reduce drug use, reduce crime, save money, restore lives, save children and reunite families.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, the average cost of incarceration per felony offender per year at a medium security prison is over $14,000 and at close security prisons that amount is over $18,000. In comparison, officials say the cost of felony drug court per participant per year is less than $5,000, which proves drug courts save thousands in taxpayer dollars. In addition, officials noted that it is the drug court participants who pay the majority of costs for their own participation and treatment.
The drug court program is thorough and long-term, officials stated, typically requiring a commitment of 20 to 30 months as participants work through a five-phase program. A participant must successfully complete each phase before moving up to the next phase and “phase up” is based upon meeting specific benchmarks and also requires a positive recommendation from treatment for phase up readiness.
For the great majority of participants, the drug court program is the most intensive supervision and monitoring the participants will ever have in their adult lives, the release stated. Each participant is subject to intense substance abuse treatment, frequent and random drug screens, unannounced home visits and regular monitoring of conduct, professional counseling in life skills, budgeting and financial management, assistance in job searches and judicial supervision.
The NJC Drug Court seeks to become an integral part of the local community by working with local churches, community groups, employers, health providers and others to reconnect its participants to be a part of their community while maintaining sobriety and once again becoming law abiding, tax paying and productive citizens, officials stated.
When a participant successfully completes the program, a formal graduation is held to recognize and congratulate that participant on completing a rigorous program that they undertook to turn their life around to become a productive member of society.
The NJC Accountability Felony Drug Court appreciates the support of the public in its encouragement of the purposes and goals of the drug court program, officials said.
