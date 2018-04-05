Madison County moves forward with debt refinancing

Madison County’s government is moving forward with a plan to refinance $4.7 million in existing debts for old water infrastructure projects at a lower interest rate.
The move will provide the county industrial authority with an estimated $265,000 annually in additional cash flow. That will help the group cover the costs of running a water line from Elbert County to a planned renewable energy power plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert, which is scheduled to open in June 2019.
Industrial authority chairman Bruce Azevedo asked the county commissioners March 26 to consider backing the loan-refinancing plan. The IDA can’t get the refinancing approved unless the BOC agrees to back the authority. That means that the BOC will cover the loan payments if the IDA can’t.
Azevedo said the current debt arrangements keep the IDA from performing its business-development tasks.
“We can’t help (businesses) much,” said Azevedo, who added that refinancing will change this, giving the group more leeway with cash to help business development.
The county commissioners have not taken on debt for projects like the industrial authority has in recent years. But the IDA has long been designated by the BOC to handle all infrastructure development. Instead of the BOC taking out loans to cover such costs, the IDA has had the responsibility of getting loans and making payments for county projects.
County commissioner Jim Escoe voiced some reservation about agreeing to back the IDA on the refinancing. He said he wanted to see paperwork on it before it was approved.
County attorney Mike Pruett told Escoe that the board would have an opportunity to review refinancing documents prior to a final approval. Monday’s action was simply an agreement in principle, which sets in motion the drafting of necessary documents for refinancing.
Azevedo also discussed the IDA’s plans to provide water to the planned Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant with the board Monday.
Escoe said he is worried about the county being left on the hook for expenses if the plant fails. Azevedo said the IDA worries about that too and is taking contractual steps to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“I don’t want to have to move to Wyoming,” joked Azevedo about the plan falling through, adding that the IDA’s version of the “memorandum of understanding” with GRP includes additional provisions to protect the county. He noted that the IDA added a stipulation about water-flow rates so that the county system is not strained by the power plant pulling too much water at once from the system.
The plant is expected to bring in $1 million a year in property tax revenue for the county.
The meeting closed with more discussion of the plant. Dr. Jim Pallas, a WWII veteran, addressing the board over environmental concerns about the planned power plant. He said that the power plant would be a “terrible situation” environmentally and he said was concerned about what would happen to the ash from the burned wood. He noted that there will be considerable truck traffic to the facility and he warned that if the power plant goes into bankruptcy, the county will have a hard time recouping costs it put into water to the plant.
Plans for the GRP plant never needed BOC approval, since it’s located at the site of the old Trus Joist lumber plant, which was already zoned for industrial use.
In a separate IDA-related matter, the county commissioners approved Jeff Dillard as a new member to the industrial authority, replacing Gerry Burdette. Commissioners Lee Allen and Tripp Strickland both said the part owner of Jordan Air is a great choice for the seat. They said he’s highly intelligent, civic-minded with a good moral compass. Escoe said he didn’t have any problem with Dillard, but he voiced frustration with the way the proposal was made — without more public input. He said he felt the commissioners should have sought more recommendations from the county at large.
BROAD RIVER ISSUE
In another matter March 26, representatives from Broad River Outfitters spoke to the board about how restrictions on water coolers on the Broad River are killing their business. Natalie Sanford, manager of the Sandbar, an outfitter company on the river, showed commissioners the small cooler size the company provides for its clients. She said she wants to see a compromise ordinance that doesn’t put the outfitters out of business. Both Sanford and Michael Moody, owner of the Broad River Outpost, said they want to see more discussions on the cooler restrictions passed by the BOC last year. They said the restrictions are causing families to stay away. Moody said the restrictions will end up putting the outfitters out of business and just leaving the river to rich landowners with riverfront property. The outfitters propose mesh trash bags, small coolers, numbers on boats for identification purposes and signs on boats about trespassing on private property. Ruth Ann Tesanovich also spoke in support of the outfitters. She said that she and her daughter take an annual trip down the river with enough in their coolers to sustain them for several hours. But she said the new restrictions won’t allow them to have enough nourishment during the long day in the sun. They might have to cancel the trip. The BOC members heard the comments but didn’t speak on the ordinance.
HWY. 106 INTERSECTION
Commissioner Lee Allen informed county commissioners that he met recently with a state Department of Transportation official in Carnesville to discuss potential improvements to the intersection of Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road, where there have been numerous wrecks. Allen said the DOT may alter Neese-Commerce Road and Neese-Diamond Hill Road so that they are at 90-degree angles to Hwy. 106, not at sharp angles like they are now. A caution light may also be put at the intersection. Allen said the DOT official is looking at what funds might be available for this.
HWY. 172 RESURFACING
Commissioner John Scarborough said the state is planning to resurface Hwy. 172 from Hwy. 72 to the county line and that the project could begin next month.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners agreed — by a 4-1 vote, with John Pethel providing the lone “No” — to abandon a portion of M&S Lane and to bring the other portion in line with state standards. The abandoned portion hasn’t been used or maintained in at least 41 years. Property owner Brett Smith said the unused portion is a public road. He asked the board to repair it. Smith had plans to develop property on the road and wanted to see the board do what he said had been promised long ago — fix the road. But other nearby landowners said they wanted to see the road abandoned. They said there’s no reason for anyone to be on the road, except for unwanted behaviors, like poaching, dumping trash or doing drugs. If it’s a private road, those people can be legally restricted from using it.
The board agreed to adopt Hope Drive, which includes 14-15 houses. The group agreed to move forward with the process of abandoning a third-of-a-mile portion of Berkley Road, which includes a steep dropoff, where a landowner is planning a substantial fence for safety purposes.
The commissioners heard from former BOC chairman Bill Madden, who said he didn’t agree with the group’s recent decision to abandon a portion of Fowler Freeman Lane, which had been maintained for over 32 years. He also said he sees inefficiencies in how gravel is distributed on dirt roads, with heavy quantities being put in places with few homes.
The board agreed to allow sick time to be transferred from employees to three county employees who have undergone surgery.
