Julian Roberts (04-04-18)

BRASELTON - Julian Edward Roberts, 37, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Mr. Roberts was born in Decatur October 13, 1980, the son of Johnny Wayne and Azzy Louise Boyd Roberts of Braselton. He was a member of the Free Chapel and a driller/welder for Venture Drilling.
Survivors in addition to his parents include daughters, Rebecka Roberts and Hailey Roberts, Braselton, and Lacie Roberts, Arkansas; sisters, Tina Roberts and Casey Balic, Braselton; and aunts, Alice Maness, Braselton, and Susie Keanum, Cumming.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 9, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Pastor Shane Hewatt will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
